Lewis Capaldi scores UK's biggest album of the year for the second year in a row

In 2019, Lewis Capaldi released his debut album, and it was the biggest album of that year in his native U.K. Well, the final numbers have just been tallied and it turns out that same album was also the U.K.’s biggest album of 2020.

According to Music Week, Lewis’ album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent –– featuring “Before You Go” and “Someone You Loved” — sold just over 455,900 copies in 2020, making it the biggest-selling album in Britain of the past year.

Harry Styles’ album Fine Line, which also came out in 2019, was number two, with sales of just over 293,400.

Dua Lipa‘s album Future Nostalgia was third, but it’s the biggest-selling album of 2020 that was actually released in 2020.

The Weeknd‘s “Blinding Lights” was the U.K. biggest-selling single of 2020 with more than 2.2 million units sold. Lady Gaga‘s Chromatica was the best-selling cassette of 2020 in the U.K.

The number-one-selling vinyl album of 2020 in the U.K. was Fleetwood Mac‘s 1977 album Rumours, no doubt due to the popularity of that album’s biggest hit, “Dreams,” on TikTok over the past year.

By Andrea Dresdale

