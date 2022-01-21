Lewis Capaldi teases sophomore album: “It’s been a long wait for everyone”

Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

The countdown to hear Lewis Capaldi‘s new music is officially on after the “Before You Go” singer confirmed his sophomore album is on the way. Fans have been waiting about two years to hear new material from Lewis.

Speaking to the UK publication Daily Record, the singer declared, “I can’t wait to get the songs out now and release my new music. It’s been a long wait for everyone.”

Lewis, 25, has been working on his sophomore album for about two years following his successful 2019 debut Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, which produced the smash hit “Someone You Love.” The track was nominated for Song of the Year at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Lewis announced his follow-up album in December 2020 and a social media hiatus to focus his full attention on his new work. It was also revealed that he is working with OneRepublic‘s Ryan Tedder to complete the studio effort.

The Scottish singer then retreated to a farmhouse, where he has also been spending time fixing it up, as he told the outlet, “I’m getting a lot of work done to it just now. It’s getting renovated, but I’m really enjoying living there.”

It is currently unknown when we’ll hear Lewis’ sophomore album, but he hints that he has something planned for the summer. He is set to play at Glasgow, Scotland’s TRNSMT Festival in July and hints new material might drop around the same time.

