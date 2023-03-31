LFO member Brian “Brizz” Gillis dead at 47, Brad Fischetti confirms

Nuts-Heinacker/ullstein bild via Getty Images

LFO member Brian “Brizz” Gillis has died at at the age of 47, his former bandmate Brad Fischetti confirmed Thursday.

“Every story is made up of chapters. Some develop naturally. Some you have to cut up in your mind. The first two chapters of the LFO story lost a main character yesterday. Brian ‘Brizz’ Gillis passed away,” Fischetti shared in a lengthy Instagram post alongside a throwback photo of the late singer.

Fischetti went on to share that he did not have details of the death, but admitted that he was “struggling to process this tragic loss.” He also reflected on the ’90s pop band, of which he is the only remaining living member. Fellow LFO member Devin Lima died in 2018 at age 41 after having surgery to remove a tumor caused by stage-four adrenal cancer. The band’s founder, Rich Cronin, died at age 36 from leukemia.

“My relationship with Brian was complex. It contained moments of great tribulation but also of great joy,” Fischetti continued. “I learned a lot from him about the business of music and how to put together and rock a show. And it’s those positive aspects of our relationship that I will lean on now and forever.

“I’ve prayed for Brian every day for many years. And I will continue to pray for him, for his beloved father, for his friends, his family, and those who loved him. Special prayers for Pistol Pete and Terry Edwards; two men who hold a special place in my heart and undoubtedly held a special place in Brian’s heart.”

“I know that soon or maybe already, Brizz will be greeted by Rich and Devin. And I hope that together, they will make some sweet sounds. I would really like that,” he concluded. “Rest east bro. Rest easy.”

