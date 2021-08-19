Liam Payne releasing new song “Sunshine” from animated film ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’

Walt Disney Studios

Liam Payne is set to release a new single, “Sunshine,” to be featured in the upcoming animated film Ron’s Gone Wrong.

The song will drop August 27, but Liam will debut a teaser clip on TikTok Friday.

Ron’s Gone Wrong, from Disney-owned 20th Century Studios and Locksmith Animation, hits theaters in October. It follows the story of a socially awkward middle-schooler named Barney and his new malfunction-prone robot best friend, Ron. Liam is also among the voice cast of the film, which includes Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Olivia Colman, Ed Helms, Justice Smith, Rob Delaney and more.

“I am such a big fan of Disney, so to be working on this is a dream come true,” Liam says in a statement “I can’t wait for you all to hear ‘Sunshine’ and to see Ron’s Gone Wrong. It has been a lot of fun!”

