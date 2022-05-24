Liam Payne splits with fiancée Maya Henry…again

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

It seems that Liam Payne‘s indiscretions have torpedoed his engagement to Maya Henry. For the second time in three years, the couple has broken up, E! News confirms.

The breakup comes after Maya expressed her anger at seeing photos of Liam with someone else. A fan page had posted a shot of Liam and a woman embracing, and mistakenly identified the two as Liam and Maya. But Maya commented, “Please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman. This is not me and it’s hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now.”

Liam and Maya started dating in 2019, and became engaged in 2020. They split up in June of 2021, with an insider blaming the breakup on “busy schedules” and poor communication. During that time, Liam said on a podcast, ” I’ve just not been very good at relationships.”

However, later that year, they got re-engaged. In March, Liam told People that Maya was “still my fiancée,” adding, “We’re very, very happy at the moment. Probably the happiest we’ve been.”

Liam is also the father of five-year-old son Bear, who he shares with his ex, Cheryl Cole, whom he dated from 2015 to 2018.

