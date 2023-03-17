Liam Payne supports Louis Tomlinson at London premiere of his documentary

Trafalgar Releasing

1D boys stick together. Liam Payne attended the premiere of his One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson’s new documentary in London on Thursday.

Britain’s Official Charts Twitter feed posted video of Liam arriving at the premiere of All These Voices, which will be shown in theaters worldwide on March 22. The documentary promises a “refreshingly raw and real look at Louis’ musical journey,” using home movie footage and behind-the-scenes content from Louis’ 2022 sold-out world tour.

In a clip from the doc released earlier this week, Louis says of One Direction, “The first two and a half years, I just felt like I wasn’t in control of myself or certainly had an influence on the band.”

But when he started writing songs in the group, he says, everything changed.

“That was the first time in my One Direction career that I really felt ownership of what we were doing,” he continues. He adds, “All of a sudden I felt in control again….when I think about how proud I am of One Direction, I think of us as a collective. But if I think about what makes me most proud as me as an individual in that band, is definitely having the most writing credits.”

