“Lies”: Mariah Carey responds to UK tabloid report of “explosive” meeting with JAY-Z

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Mariah Carey wants you to know that everything between her and JAY-Z is just fine, thank you.

British tabloid The Sun claimed that longtime friends Mariah and Jay “had an explosive meeting which did not go well at all,” and that led to Mariah severing ties with Jay’s company, Roc Nation, which has represented her since 2017.

But Mariah is now calling out The Sun‘s story. She tweeted, “The only ‘explosive’ situation I’d ever ‘get into’ with Hov is a creative tangent, such as our #1 song ‘Heartbreaker!!'”

She then added, referencing the lyrics of Jay’s hit “Izzo (H.O.V.A),” “To the people who make up these lies I say ‘Poof! — Vamoose, sonofa*****!'”

Fans responded by assuring Mimi that they never believed the article in the first place — and quite a few begged her to do another collaboration with Jay, this time featuring his wife, Beyonce.

