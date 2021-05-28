“Life’s Good”: Charlie Puth to work with aspiring artists on original song

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

Charlie Puth is making life good for aspiring artists.

The “How Long” hitmaker is the frontman for season two of LG’s Life’s Good Music Project, which invites singer-songwriters to contribute to the electronics and appliance company’s uplifting message.

Charlie has created the melody and lyrics to the chorus of an original song written specially for Life’s Good, and is inviting songwriters and artists to help him finish the rest of the tune.

“If at first you don’t succeed/And you fall down to your knees/Oh, you gotta pick yourself back up/And try again,” he sings with his trademark falsetto over a piano-pop melody.

Creators can submit their own original lyrics, and add vocals or harmonies using the instrument of their choice to Charlie’s melody and submit their work to the contest through social media. The winners will get to collaborate with the Grammy-nominated singer on the track and perform it together.

“I hope that we can spread some hope and happiness by making music together and that you guys have the chance to show the world your talent,” Charlie shares in a video for the campaign. “But above all, let’s have some fun.”

Auditions will be accepted until June 27 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.