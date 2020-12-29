Like father, like daughter: Billy Joel's five-year-old can sing

Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Images

Sing us a song, you’re the Piano Man’s daughter? Billy Joel‘s five-year-old is showing that she can carry a tune as well as dad.

Tuesday is Billy’s eldest daughter Alexa Ray Joel‘s 35th birthday, so he’s enlisted his second-oldest daughter, Della Rose Joel, to serenade her big sister in an adorable video. In a video posted to Billy’s socials Della — who strongly resembles her dad — belts out “Happy Birthday” to Alexa and carries the tune perfectly.

“Happy Birthday to our big sister @alexarayjoel. You have been singing us lullabies since we were born,” reads the caption. “We are so excited to finally get to sing to you on your birthday. We love you more than words can say! Love, Della and Remy, A-Rod & Dad.”

Remy is Billy’s youngest child; she’s three. “A-Rod” is Billy’s wife Alexis Roderick, the younger girls’ mom. Alexa’s mom is Billy’s ex-wife, Christie Brinkley.



Della seems to enjoy the spotlight, and has joined her father onstage several times. While she’s obviously a fan of his music, she also apparently enjoys Taylor Swift.

