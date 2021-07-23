Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow break out of jail with new single “Industry Baby”

Filip Custic @filipcustic1

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow shut down the haters and bust out of jail with their new single, “Industry Baby.” The duo dropped the visuals and vocals for their collaboration on Friday.

From the jump, Lil Nas hits back at naysayers who thought he wouldn’t make it in the industry by rattling off some of his accomplishments, which include a “couple Grammys” and a “couple plaques.”

He then continues his taunts in the pre-chorus, singing, “And this one is for the champions / I ain’t lost since I’ve began, yeah / Funny how you said it was the end, yeah / Then I went, did it again, yeah.”

Meanwhile, the music video picks up right where Lil Nas’ teaser left off — with him being sentenced to jail. After a naked shower dance scene, a workout, and time spent in his cell, Harlow hands Nas a pickaxe to help him finish digging his escape route.

A few more shenanigans ensure, including Harlow being electrocuted and Nas knocking out a guard, played by Arrow alum Colton Haynes, before Harlow speeds out of the facility in a bus, with Nas riding on top and a group of other inmates following closely behind.

“Industry Baby” is more just a song and video, though. Nas also used the song’s release as a fundraiser and to raise awareness for cash bail in America, asking fans to donate to Lil Nas X’s Bail X Fund with the The Bail Project. Over $7,500 was been raised less than an hour after the song dropped.

“Industry Baby,” which is produced by Kanye West, follows “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” and “Sun Goes Down.” Nas has yet to announce a release date for his upcoming album, Montero.

