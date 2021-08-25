Lil Nas X calls out alleged double standard for Tony Hawk’s blood-infused skateboard

Filip Custic @filipcustic1

Lil Nas X is calling out an apparent double standard.

After pro skateboarder Tony Hawk announced he was releasing a new skateboard infused with his own blood, Lil Nas X is wondering why the reaction has been different compared to when he released limited edition sneakers that included a drop of human blood.

“Now that tony hawk has released skateboards with his blood painted on them, and there was no public outrage, are y’all ready to admit y’all were never actually upset over the blood in the shoes? and maybe u were mad for some other reason?” Lil Nas X tweeted on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, Lil Nas collaborated with design company MSCHF to release exclusive Satan sneakers to tie in with his devil-themed “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” video. The video and the shoes angered some religious conservatives, and Nike ended up suing MSCHF for trademark infringement for altering their Air Max 97 design without permission. The suit was later settled.

