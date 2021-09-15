Lil Nas X counts Miley Cyrus and Doja Cat as inspirations

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Lil Nas X is revealing which two pop stars are among his biggest inspirations.

In two exclusive clips of his interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, obtained by People, Lil Nas says he counts Miley Cyrus and Doja Cat as major influences.

“Miley is just the sweetest person ever and I feel like she’s one of those people that don’t even realize how impactful and how much of a legend they already are,” he says. “And what they have done and what they’re doing right now, even to this day. And I really admire her and her ability to constantly change herself.”

Lil Nas X, of course, worked with Miley’s dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, on the mega-successful remix of “Old Town Road.”

Of Doja Cat, Lil Nas says seeing her VMAs performance last year motivated him to up his game. “It literally made me start going to the gym,” he says. “Because I was like, ‘I want to get in shape because I want to start doing crazier, better performances.'”

“And just her music, she’s diverse, her videos, and her personality is really colorful and pop,” he adds. “She’s funny. She’s a fun person. She takes things seriously, but doesn’t take things seriously. You know what I mean? She takes what she does seriously.”

Lil Nas X is set to release his new album, Montero, Friday.

