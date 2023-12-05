Lil Nas X Crocs collab now available, along with custom Jibbitz charms

Courtesy CROCS

Lil Nas X will help keep your feet toasty this winter — not by holding them to the fiery furnaces of hell, as some may think, but by enveloping them in some cozy Crocs.

The rapper’s Lil Nas X Sherpa Mega Crush Clog is now available on Crocs.com and at select wholesalers for $110. The exterior is wrapped in faux shearling, which also lines the back strap, and the heels are two inches high.

While these particular Croc Clogs don’t have any holes for Jibbitz, Lil Nas X’s collab with the brand also includes a five-pack of Jibbitz charms, which cost $20. Each charm looks like a cat’s nose and whiskers.

“Come get yall food!” the rapper wrote on Twitter, inviting fans to buy the limited-edition goodies.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.