Lil Nas X, Jason Derulo featured in ‘People”s “Sexiest Men” issue

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

People‘s new ‘Sexiest Men‘ issue includes such sexy pop stars as Lil Nas X, Jason Derulo and more.

Lil Nas X is one of People‘s Men of the Year, which rounds up the sexiest guys of 2021 who aren’t this year’s official Sexiest Man Alive, Paul Rudd. In addition to Lil Nas X, that list also includes such swoon-worthy hunks as Bridgerton‘s Regé-Jean Page, Adam Driver, Jason Momoa, Jason Sudeikis, Matt Damon, Daniel Dae Kim, Christopher Meloni and Timothée Chalamet.

Jason Derulo, meanwhile, is highlighted in the mag’s feature “Redefining the Dad Bod,” featuring famous fathers whose dad bods are ripped, not rounded. Jason, whose son Jason King is six months old, predicts the baby is “definitely going be a gym rat like me.” The singer, who sometimes works out twice a day, says, “I like feeling like a beast.”

Jason and the baby’s mom, Jena Frumes, broke up in September, but he tells People, “Our new relationship is co-parenting and it’s amazing. We don’t care if we’re confusing people because the situation is ours. And we love [little] Jason more than anything.”

Elsewhere in the issue, the mag’s Sexy At Any Age feature spotlights Machine Gun Kelly, A$AP Rocky, Jesse McCartney, Nelly, 50 Cent, Ricky Martin and Jon Bon Jovi. Other pop stars mentioned include Nick Jonas, and Katy Perry‘s fiancé, Orlando Bloom.

Oh, and Justin Bieber’s “Peaches” has been voted “Sexiest Song of the Summer” in People‘s Reader’s Poll.

The full ‘Sexiest Men’ issue goes on sale Friday, November 12.