Lil Nas X & Justin Bieber continue reign atop global ‘Billboard’ charts

Lil Nas X and Justin Bieber can brag for another week that they have the biggest songs in the world. The most recent Billboard Global charts finds their songs “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and “Peaches” holding tight to the top spots.

For “Montero,” the single remains in number one for a second consecutive week atop the Billboard Global 200 while “Peaches” extends its four-week domination atop the chart’s Global Excl U.S. ranking.

The two charts, which were launched in September, rank songs based off their collective sales and streaming performance around the world.

While the Global 200 includes every world territory, the Global Excl U.S. chart does not include data from America nor its territories.

“Montero” was streamed 107.1 million times in the past week, which is down two percent, and sales surged by 25 percent — clocking 25,500 additional sales between April 9 to 15.

“Peaches,” on the other chart, which also features vocals from Daniel Caesar and Giveon, was streamed 67.2 million times and sold an additional 7,600 units.

In addition, both chart toppers trade positions on the Global 200 and Global Excl U.S. chart.

