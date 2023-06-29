Lil Nas X named global ambassador for Crocs

Crocs

Lil Nas X has been named the global ambassador for Crocs.

The footwear brand has also made Lil Nas X the face of their height campaign, which they describe as a new, innovative collection of platformed Crocs, available in a variety of styles.

The partnership, Crocs says, is a “perfect” fit.

“Lil Nas X and Crocs are the perfect pair, representing bold and unbridled self-expression, and welcoming everyone to truly come as they are,” Crocs said in a statement.

Lil Nas X agrees, saying that he is “always about taking things to the next level” and that he is excited about partnering with Crocs.

“These new styles are so sick and I know everyone’s going to love them,” Lil Nas X said.

The height collection showcases “the iconic comfort of Crocs” and merges that “with trend-forward height,” the company said in a statement.

The shoes come in black, hyper pink and dark cherry. Chunky chain details and new Jibbitz charms are also part of the collection — just in case you’d want to add a personalized touch to your outfit.

The height collection is currently available to purchase now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.