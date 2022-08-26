Lil Nas X named new Yves Saint Laurent Beauté ambassador

Zamar Velez for YSL Beauty

Lil Nas X is the latest U.S. ambassador for Yves Saint Laurent Beauté.

As part of the new gig, the “That’s What I Want” artist will appear in content featured on YSL Beauté’s digital platforms, promoting both the brand’s men’s fragrance, Y, as well as its new lip color, Rouge Pur Couture: The Bold, and latest eye product, Lash Clash Mascara. There will also be a new, unreleased track from Nas tied into the campaign.

“It’s been a lot of fun working on this campaign with YSL Beauté – they’re such an iconic brand, and I’m happy to be a part of something so unique and groundbreaking in the beauty world,” the rapper said in a statement. “Shout out to YSL for embracing me and my campness and for inspiring change for the next generation of beauty.”

A YSL Beauté exec says in a statement, “Lil Nas X embodies YSL Beauté’s vision for the future of the beauty industry: boundary-breaking, unique, unapologetic, bold.”

