Lil Nas X reacts to streaming services allegedly removing “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” from playlists

Filip Custic @filipcustic1

Some fans of Lil Nas X claimed Tuesday that they were unable to stream the rapper’s recent hit “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and took to social media to share screen shots of the greyed-out song on their playlists.

The reports prompted the 22-year-old Grammy winner to declare that he would be sharing his controversial single on p***hub because “call me by your name is no longer working on many streaming services.”

When other followers asked if this was a stunt to promote the single, Lil Nas X followed up in another tweet, “Not even joking. everybody stream call me by your name hard today because it may no longer be available tomorrow and there’s nothing i can really do about it.”

To further add to the confusion, the artist’s label, Columbia Records, issued a statement Tuesday that read, “Thanks for all your comments regarding @LilNasX ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name),’ It’s unfortunately out of our control but we are doing everything possible to keep the song up on streaming services.”

Columbia asked for patience but, as of Wednesday, has not released further information about the song’s status or what caused several streaming services to remove it from users’ playlists.

Later on Tuesday, Lil Nas X released an update thanking his followers for their diligence, but did not elaborate why some fans are unable to access “Montero.”

“Thank you to everyone for using your voices. i’m not placing any blame on the streaming services,” the “Old Town Road” singer wrote. “most people have said they are able to go and redownload. please let me know if you guys still have a problem.”

Billboard has since reported that the song is not being removed from streaming services.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.