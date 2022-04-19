Lil Nas X revives “Old Town Road” for ﻿’The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’

Courtesy of Disney+

Lil Nas X is hard at work on his forthcoming sophomore album, but that didn’t stop the Grammy winner from tipping his hat to the single that started his career in the first place.

The “Industry Baby” rapper is the latest celebrity to guest star on the Disney+ reboot The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder﻿. Lil Nas X voices a country crooner named June Bug, who enlists the disco-singing Bobby Proud to join his country ensemble.

June Bug has a rather unique design. In the preview clip, the character appears as a shirtless, older and bearded man who opts for a tan cowboy hat, matching ascot, dusty jeans and heeled cowboy boots. In addition, his eyes are always closed and he has a golden left front tooth.

Lil Nas X will also perform his 2019 hit “Old Town Road” during the episode, which plays in the background as Oscar Proud attempts to tame a bucking bronco while Suga Mama shows off her tremendous fishing skills. The episode, titled “Old Towne Road,” becomes available to stream Wednesday at midnight PT.

LNX isn’t the only celebrity to cameo in the Proud Family revival. Lizzo previously appeared as herself in an episode that aired last month, writing, “Mama I made it!!!! I always wanted to be a cartoon.” Other celebs appearing in the reboot include Normani, Jaden Smith, Brenda Song, Tina Knowles, Gabby Douglas, Leslie Odom Jr., Chance the Rapper and Tiffany Haddish.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.