Lil Nas X says he turned down ‘Euphoria,’ wants to make the “gay version” of Beyoncé’s ‘Obsessed’

Courtesy Variety/Photography by Heather Hazzan

Lil Nas X makes such cinematic videos that it’s not surprising that the “Industry Baby” rapper has set his sights on the silver screen. Asked by Variety about his acting aspirations, he says, “Absolutely, that’s going to happen for sure,” but adds that he turned down a big acting opportunity not long ago.

Noting to Variety that, acting-wise, he’d “like to do some stuff like Euphoria,” Nas adds, “I was actually going to do Euphoria, but I didn’t want to take time from finishing my album. It was going to be great.”

He didn’t reveal which part he was offered on the hit HBO drama, which is currently filming its second season, but declares, “Season 3 it is.”

“I definitely want to get into acting, but I feel I have to give it my all, and I want to focus on music for right now,” he explains. “I want my first movie to be amazing.”

So if we can’t see him in an Emmy-winning HBO series, what kind of parts would Lil Nas X like to play in the future?

“Honestly, I want to dabble around in a lot of things like I do in music,” he tells Variety, and cited several movies of different genres he admires.

“A Star Is Born. Let’s also do a Grown Ups 2. Let’s do an Obsessed with Beyoncé. Maybe we claim the sequel. We do the gay version of Obsessed.”

2009’s Obsessed stars Beyoncé as a woman who learns her husband’s office temp, played by Ali Larter, is obsessed with him. As it turns out, Nas actually met Beyoncé at her and JAY-Z‘s Halloween party in 2019.

“She just said she’s super-proud of me and to keep going; it was a next-level experience,” he reveals.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.