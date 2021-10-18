Lil Nas X scores third number-one hit with “Industry Baby”

John Shearer/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

How very meta: Lil Nas X has scored his third number-one hit with a song that’s all about how he isn’t a “one-hit wonder.”

After 12 weeks on the chart, “Industry Baby,” featuring Jack Harlow, has finally reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100. According to Billboard, what did the trick was the fact that there were two new versions of the song went on sale earlier this month, and all three versions were discounted to 69 cents.

“Industry Baby” follows “Old Town Road” and “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” on the list of LNX’s chart-toppers. Both “Industry Baby” and “Montero” are from the rapper’s debut album, Montero.

As Billboard notes, “Industry Baby” is Jack Harlow’s first number one, after he got as high as number two last year with “Whats Poppin.” In addition, the song is the fifth number one for Kanye West, who co-wrote and co-produced it. Kanye’s last number-one single on the Hot 100 was “Stronger” back in 2007.

Elsewhere on the chart, Ed Sheeran‘s “Shivers” reaches the top 10: It’s his ninth top 10 overall and follows “Bad Habits” to become the British star’s second top 10 from his upcoming album = (Equals).

