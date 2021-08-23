Lil Nas X teams up with old employer Taco Bell for new role

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Lil Nas X used to work at Taco Bell in his pre-fame days. Now, he’s teaming up with the fast-food chain in a whole new way.

The singer has been appointed as Taco Bell’s Chief Impact Officer, meaning he’ll be collaborating with the company on exciting new brand experiences.

In his first 60 days in the role, Lil Nas X will launch an exclusive experience, including new menu innovations, tied to the upcoming release of his album, Montero. Lil Nas will also make a cameo in Taco Bell’s breakfast advertising campaign, which kicks off Monday.

“Lil Nas X knows the job, the experience and the culture Taco Bell creates for its fans — including its people,” CEO of Taco Bell Mark King says in a statement. “This unique partnership will deliver on more than just marketing, allowing us to tap into the genius of Lil Nas X to inspire our team members and align with our commitment to unlocking opportunities for young people.”

