Lil Nas X’s ‘Montero’ album features Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat, Elton John & more

Columbia Records

After revealing the album art for his debut Montero, Lil Nas X has unveiled the album’s track list in a video posted to his socials. In the clip, a naked Nas tumbles from the sky and into the album’s paradise-like setting — and then just keeps on falling. The titles of the tracks flash by as he falls.

Montero, which will be released on September 17, will include the previously released singles “Industry Baby” and “Sun Goes Down,” as well as the hit title track. A wide variety of guests join the rapper on the album, including Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus and Elton John. Nas’ collaboration with Elton, “One of Me,” is also ill be included on the British pop-rock legend’s newly announced compilation album The Lockdown Sessions, due out October 22.

After posting the Montero track list, Nas took to Twitter to thank everyone for being so excited about his new music. “brooo the support all of my album content has been getting is next level,” he wrote. “i am so thankful! i really want to make you guys happy and invite you to my world.”

Here’s the full track list:

“Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”

“Dead Right Now”

“Industry Baby” (ft. Jack Harlow)

“That’s What I Want”

“The Art of Realization”

“Scoop” (ft. Doja Cat)

“One of Me” (ft. Elton John)

“Lost in the Citadel”

“Dolla Sign Slime” (ft. Megan Thee Stallion)

“Tales of Dominica”

“Sun Goes Down”

“Void”

“Don’t Want It”

“Life After Salem”

“Am I Dreaming” (ft. Miley Cyrus)

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.