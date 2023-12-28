Lil New Thang: Paul Russell is “super pumped” to rock ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

Disney/Tony Behar

Thanks to his viral hit “Lil Boo Thang,” Paul Russell has done some pretty amazing things in 2023, like performing at the Thanksgiving Day Parade, playing his first headlining shows and singing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Now he’s getting to ring in 2024 by doing another amazing thing: appearing on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest December 31 on ABC.

Paul will be performing during the Hollywood portion of the iconic show, which he says he watched “all the time growing up.” He tells ABC Audio it’s “so crazy to think that I’m going to be there.”

“It’s gonna to be nuts,” he laughs. “I’m super pumped about it. It’s [the] greatest way to spend my New Year’s ever.”

Prior to this year, Paul says his greatest New Year’s Eve came during college, when he went back home to Texas, where he and about 30 of his friends rented an Airbnb and had a huge reunion.

As for his worst one, he says, “I went to a hotel that we thought was having some event, but I guess the event got canceled or we were looking at the ad from the previous year. There was nothing going on.”

“It was just me and two friends at this, you know, random hotel bar,” he says. “And there’s, like, three people there and we’re like … ‘Yaaay, happy new year.'”

It’s safe to say that this New Year’s Eve will be a little bit more festive than that. As for what Paul will be performing on the show, it’ll be “Lil Boo Thang” and that’s it … for now.

He teases, “This is probably one of the last times I’ll be doing one song, ’cause I have a lot more coming out in the next few months.”

