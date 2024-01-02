Lil Rih Thang: Paul Russell’s got new music coming — and he thinks Rihanna does, too

Disney/Frank Micelotta

In 2023, Paul Russell broke out with his viral hit “Lil Boo Thang.” Now that it’s 2024, Paul says we can expect new music from him very, very soon — and he’s also got a bold prediction about a pop superstar’s plans.

Paul tells ABC Audio that he’s putting out “new music, January, February-ish,” adding, “We’re trying to figure out the exact dates, but I’m excited about it.” In addition, he says 2024 will “probably” bring an album — he’s “got most of it wrapped up,” he says.

Paul got to ring in 2024 on ABC on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, and the month before that, he performed in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. But he says the highlight of the year was when a certain celebrity filmed himself dancing to “Lil Boo Thang” and then tagged him.

“I remember, I was at a restaurant with my friend,” he recalls. “And, you know, I’m looking down at my phone. I get the notification: ‘Terry Crews tagged you in a video.'” He laughs, “Greatest flex of my whole life. I was like, ‘Oh, hey, look at this, guys!’ Y’know, ‘Just a day in the life!'”

And while we wait for Paul’s new music, he predicts that a certain mother-of-two will also bless us with new music in the new year.

“Rihanna is definitely gonna release an album,” he says confidently. “I think Rihanna’s gonna release an album — and it’s not just gonna be an album! I bet … there’s gonna be a movie. There’s gonna be a tour. There’s gonna be … everything you can think of an artist doing, she’s gonna do!”

From your mouth to Rih’s ears, Paul.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.