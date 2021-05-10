Lindsey Stirling to kick off 2021 Artemis Tour in July

Sydney Takeshta

Lindsey Stirling is getting back on the road.

The violinist, singer and dancer has announced dates for her 2021 Artemis U.S. Tour, kicking off July 3 in Kansas City, MO with opening act Kiesza. The tour is set to wrap up September 10 in Milwaukee, WI.

“Not only am I over the moon about finally bringing my Artemis tour to the U.S. but I’m excited to be a part of the first wave of tours going out post lockdown,” Lindsey says in a statement. “People are craving connection so so badly, so as the world reopens, I know this is going to be a magical time we all remember for the rest of our lives. There is nowhere I’d rather experience it than on stage with my fans.”

Lindsey celebrated the tour with a TikTok in which she serenades her dogs and her fans — actual electric fans — with an original song called “First Tour in Forever,” sung to the tune of the Frozen song “For the First Time in Forever.”

In addition to regular tickets, there are a number of Meet & Greet Experiences available. The ultra-deluxe version, “Up Close and Personal,” gets you a seat in the first five rows, an opportunity to meet Lindsey in real life and take a photo, admission to a motivational speech by Lindsey before the show, admission to “Lindsey’s World” — an immersive pre-show experience featuring costumes and memorabilia — plus all kinds of limited-edition commemorative merch.

Visit LindseyStirling.com for a full list of tour dates and ticket info.

Meanwhile, the fourth edition of Lindsey’s Artemis comic book series is available to pre-order now; it ships later this month. The fifth edition will arrive this summer.

