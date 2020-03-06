LISTEN: An acapello trio of male singers create amazing 1-minute covers!

Posted by: KS95 March 6, 2020 30 Views

A trio of male acapella singers are making their way around the internet with their incredible 1-minute covers! The group features Liam Fennecken, Brendan Jacob Smith and Jim Hogan.

A little over a month ago, the group released a cover for the hit song from Frozen 2, ‘Into the Unknown’ and then little by little they’ve been releasing more amazing videos.

Watch and listen below:
“Into the Unknown” (Frozen 2)

“Defying Gravity” (Wicked)

“How Far I’ll Go” (Moana)

“Love On Top” (Beyoncé)

“when the party’s over” (Billie Eilish)

