LISTEN: Billie Joe Armstrong covers the hit song, ‘I Think We’re Alone Now’

You might remember the song I Think We’re Alone Now from Tiffany back in 1987, but it was originally performed by Tommy James & The Shondells in 1967. This week, Bille Joe Armstrong from Green Day fame performed a cover of the song on social media and included a lovely message to his fans.

Dear Friends,

While we’ve all been in quarantine, I’ve been reflecting on the things that matter the most in my life.

Family, friends and of course music.

I recorded a cover of Tommy James & The Shondells’ “I Think We’re Alone Now” in my bedroom.

I figure if we have to spend this time in isolation, at least we can be alone together.

-BJ

Listen to the cover below, and listen for it playing on KS95 soon!

