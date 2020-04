Can you believe it? First Avenue is celebrating it’s 50th Anniversary today! The historic venue in downtown Minneapolis has hosted a long line of legendary artists, just take a look at all the names outside in the stars. But the venue pays a very special tribute (and a gold star) to only one, and that artist is our hometown legend, Prince!

To celebrate the milestone occasion, listen at 5PM when KS95 plays “Purple Rain!”

Watch the video now, but listen live later!