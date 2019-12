In anticipation of what might very well be a train wreck film, the cast of CATS joined Jimmy Fallon and The Roots to perform one of the biggest songs from the show, “Memory” using only classroom instruments.

And while this performance was entertaining, based on trailers, initial reviews, and well … our own eyes it might be the best thing to come from the whole production. #JustSayin

Watch the performance below:



BONUS: Listen to Jennifer Hudson sing “Memory” solo!