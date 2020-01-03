LISTEN: Justin Bieber releases his new song, ‘Yummy’ and it’s um … interesting

No one in the KS95 office is necessarily a fan of Justin Bieber, but we also aren’t completely against him. So when he released his new single, ‘Yummy’ we decided to give it a listen.

About 12 hours ago, the lyric video for Bieber’s new song was released. The video shows only a loop of pink soft serve ice cream and in itself is somewhat mesmerizing. But if you take a minute to track the lyrics … you’ll quickly notice that they are definitely less than award-winning.

The song is basically just Bieber repeating different variations of the word, “Yummy” over and over until finally it ends. Needless to say, we’re not huge fans … but that doesn’t mean you won’t like it.

Listen and watch below:

