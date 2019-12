LISTEN: Niall Horan releases new single, “Put A Little Love On Me”

Niall Horan is coming to the Twin Cities next spring, but until then he’s been slowly releasing new music before his tour!

This week, Horan released a new single, “Put A Little Love On Me!” It’s a soft and simple ballad that really showcases, Horan’s vocal chops.

Watch the music video and listen to the new single below: