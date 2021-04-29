Listen to Billie Eilish’s new song, “Your Power”

ABC

Billie Eilish has released “Your Power,” a track of her highly anticipated new album, Happier Than Ever.

The tune eschews the “bad guy” star’s usual, dark alt-pop production in favor of a mostly acoustic guitar-driven sound. It’s accompanied by a video of sweeping desert landscapes that ends with Eilish slowly being squeezed by a snake.

“Your Power” is available now for digital download. You can also watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Happier Than Ever, the sophomore follow-up 2019’s WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?, is due out July 30. It also includes the previously released singles “Therefore I Am” and “my future.”

