Listen to Coldplay cover Kid Cud’s “Day ‘n’ Nite”

Coldplay has released a cover of the Kid Cudi song “Day ‘n’ Nite.”

Chris Martin and company recorded their spin on the tune for the Spotify Singles series.

“I loved when it came out, and I still love love love it,” Martin says of “Day ‘n’ Nite,” which was Cudi’s debut single.

“This is the first time I think that we’ve really taken proper time to record a cover, because in my head I could hear a version of it quite different from the original, that hopefully just reinforces what a brilliant song it is,” the “Fix You” singer continues. “One way or another I hope that anyone listening will just think, ‘Wow, Kid Cudi is amazing.'”

Coldplay’s Spotify Singles release also includes an acoustic version of the band’s song “Let Somebody Go” alongside Selena Gomez. The original track appears on Coldplay’s new album Music of the Spheres, and also features vocals from Gomez.

