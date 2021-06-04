Listen to “Country Road” version of Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way” from 10th anniversary album project

Lady Gaga: Will Heath/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images; Peck: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors

Lady Gaga has tapped alt-country artist Orville Peck as the latest artist for her reimagining of her 2011 album Born This Way.

As previously reported, Born This Way the Tenth Anniversary album, due out June 18, will feature the album’s original 14 songs, plus six reworkings of those songs by artists who are “representing and advocating for the LGBTQIA+ community.”

The first release from the project was Big Freedia‘s take on “Judas.” Now, Peck, a Canadian artist who identifies as gay and always wears a mask in public, has recorded the album’s title track. It’s called the “Country Road Version” and it sort of sounds like a cross between Elvis Presley and Roy Orbison.

It’s also faithful to the original except in the bridge and breakdown sections. In the bridge, Peck changes the lyrics, singing, “If I wanna make it country, baby, it’s O.K./ I was born, I was born, I was born this way/ From London, Paris, Japan, back to U.S.A./ I was born on the road, I was born to be brave.”

Peck also adjusts the original, now-problematic lyrics in the breakdown, singing instead, “No matter black, white, or beige/ Asian or Latinx made/ I’m on the right track, baby/ I was born to be brave.”

No word on who the other artists might be.

