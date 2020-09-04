Listen to "Little Something," Sting's new duet with jazz singer Melody Gardot

Sting has teamed up with jazz singer Melody Gardot on a new duet titled “Little Something,“ which is out today.

The upbeat, acoustic-guitar-driven tune was co-written by Gardot, Sting and Sting’s longtime guitarist Dominic Miller.

“This new song…has a simple and infectious joy, and it was so much fun to trade vocals with the exquisite Melody Gardot,” Sting says of “Little Something.” “I hope you can hear the smile in our voices.”

Adds Gardot, “During these complicated times, collaboration is the only saving grace for us musicians. I was so surprised when [my producer] came to me with this track, and then to find out it was a duet with Sting!”

She adds, “While I recognize it is a big switch from my usual musical genre, I loved having the chance to challenge myself with something new…that’s what music is all about.”

“Little Something” will appear on Gardot’s forthcoming studio album Sunset in the Blue, which is due out on October 23.

By Matt Friedlander

