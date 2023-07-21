Listen to Ryan Gosling sing Matchbox Twenty on new surprise bonus ‘Barbie’ track

Atlantic Records

If you’ve ever dreamed of hearing Ryan Gosling sing a pop/rock classic, well, the producers of the Barbie soundtrack have you covered.

A new version of the star-studded movie soundtrack has just been announced: Barbie The Album (Best Weekend Ever Edition). It’s available at all retailers and on all streaming services now, and it features two “surprise bonus tracks” that weren’t part of the original soundtrack’s track list.

One of them is Gosling’s rendition of Matchbox Twenty‘s 1997 hit “Push,” which he sings in the movie as Ken. Let’s just say Gosling really leans into the song and puts his own vocal quirks on it.

The other surprise bonus track is a new version of the Indigo Girls‘ beloved song “Closer to Fine,” which was initially heard in the movie’s trailer, by Brandi Carlile and her wife, Catherine Carlile.

For quick clips of some of the other songs on the entire soundtrack, watch the soundtrack trailer, which is out now.

