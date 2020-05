You might think listening to the “Inspector Gadget” theme song played on a cello would be meh, but you would wrong!

YouTuber Samara Ginsberg crushed a cover of the song this week. Ginsberg played the classic tune on the cello, but rearranged it for eight cellos and added a few key screeching sound effects.

The end result is a super cool video showing just how creative you can get when you’re bored and play the cello.

Watch and listen below: