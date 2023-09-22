Lizzo accepts the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award with emotional speech: “I really needed this right now”

ABC

Amid a series of lawsuits filed against Lizzo by former employees who allege harassment in the workplace, the singer attended the Black Music Coalition’s 2023 gala on Thursday evening, September 21, to accept her Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award.

Her speech, an emotional one, was given surrounded by a group of dancers in support of the star, who seemingly addressed the sexual and racial harassment claims among other accusations.

“I really needed this right now. God’s timing is on time,” Lizzo said, wiping tears from her eyes, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The “Truth Hurts” singer reportedly skipped the red carpet portion of the event and didn’t have a speech prepared to read from because she didn’t “know what to say in times like these.”

“Humanitarianism in its nature is thankless,” she said, noting that the honor was different than other awards she’s earned.

After shining light on her $250,000 donation to Black-led programs and organizations — like the Marsha P. Johnson Institute, Black Girls Smile and Sphinx Organization — Lizzo said she wanted to add “one more thing” to her speech.

“It’s easy to do the right thing when everybody’s watching you and it’s what you do in those moments where nobody’s watching that defines who you are,” she said. “I’m going to continue to amplify the voices of marginalized people … And I’m going to continue to put on and represent and create safe spaces for Black, fat women because that’s what the f*** I do.”

Earlier Thursday, news circulated of a second lawsuit filed by Lizzo’s former tour wardrobe designer, with allegations including racial and sexual harassment, disability discrimination and more. The new complaint follows an August lawsuit filed by three former dancers who also allege harassment.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.