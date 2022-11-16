Lizzo acts as fairy godmother and gifts Georgia author dress she wore to 2019 AMAs

Kevin Mazur/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp

Lizzo granted Georgia author Aurielle Marie‘s wish to wear one of her iconic dresses to a New York ceremony.

The Atlanta-based writer will be honored in the 2022 Out100 ceremony, which will highlight LGBTQ+ literary and publishing stars. The author was previously celebrated for their published collection of poems Gumbo Ya Ya, which they say is about “growing up fat, Black and queer in the south.”

Marie, who is also the 2022 Georgia Author of the Year, took to TikTok to ask Lizzo for a big favor.

Marie said they “can’t find anything to wear… I can’t find anything, anywhere.” The author said finding a bold “red carpet ready” dress for their body type hasn’t only been difficult, but the longer they spend hunting for the dress, the less they want to go to New York for the ceremony.

Marie ended their video by asking Lizzo if they could borrow the dress she wore to the 2022 Emmy Awards.

The singer caught wind of the request and did send off one of her dresses, but it was the custom tulle Dominique Galbraith ball gown she wore to the 2019 American Music Awards that made it to Marie’s doorstep. Not only that, Lizzo ensured it was tailored to fit the author.

Marie made a follow-up TikTok of them modeling the gown and showing off their excitement. They wrote, “I might’ve gotten a few tears on your dress @lizzo, my bad babe!”

