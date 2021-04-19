Lizzo admits she slid into Chris Evans’ DMs after having one too many

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Lizzo is sharing some sage advice to her fans: Do not drink and direct message your crush!

The “Truth Hurts” singer, 32, confessed in a new TikTok video that she made a move on Chris Evans, 39, after imbibing some liquid courage.

“Don’t drink and DM, kids,” Lizzo captioned the cheeky video, where she shared her brazen message to the Captain America star. “For legal porpoises this is a joke.”

As for the contents of her message, the Grammy winner summed up her burning feelings for Evans using three emojis: the gust emoji, a woman playing basketball and a single basketball. The video then jokes to a wide-eyed and guilty-looking Lizzo shaking her head.

While Lizzo did not reveal the context behind her message, it’s clear she’s letting the handsome actor know she was shooting her shot.

In addition to showing off her DM, the “Juice” singer also joked about her unrequited love by mouthing along another famous Evans-related rant from TikToker Tatayanna Mitchell.

Lizzo lip-synced, “The reason I’m upset about this one is because I know I’m not gonna be able to marry him! And honestly, it hurts me to the core. Because damn papa, he a rare breed, no comparing. Like, Chris!”

Evans eventually responded to her DM, writing, “No shame in a drunk DM,” with a kissing face emoji. “God knows I’ve done worse on this app lol,” he added with the face palm emoji, likely in reference to when he accidentally leaked a nude photo of himself on his Instagram Story last year.

This isn’t the first time Lizzo let the Knives Out star know she was interested in him. In 2019, Lizzo directly asked him to “marry me” after he replied to one of her tweets.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.