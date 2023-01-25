Lizzo and David Guetta added as performers at 2023 BRIT Awards

Sarah Morris/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lizzo isn’t just heading to the 2023 BRIT Awards as a two-time nominee, she’ll also be performing.

The singer was added to the set list, marking her second onstage appearance since she brought down the house — and maybe stirred a little controversy — with her “incendiary performance” in 2020. The singer also turned heads when she took Harry Styles‘ wine glass, which was filled with tequila, and chugged it live on air.

Speaking of Harry, he’ll also take the stage at this year’s BRIT Awards, where he’s up for the most awards with four nominations.

David Guetta was also just announced to take the stage this year, where his Bebe Rexha collab “I’m Good (Blue)” is up for international song of the year. The DJ said in a statement, “The UK dance scene is full of incredible artists, so to be recognised once again means a lot to me. This collaboration with Bebe is the gift that keeps on giving, and we are both so grateful to be nominated!”

Other previously announced performers include Sam Smith and Kim Petras.

The BRIT Awards, which are essentially the United Kingdom’s equivalent of the Grammys, will be handed out February 11 at London’s O2 Arena and livestreamed globally on YouTube.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.