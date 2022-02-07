Lizzo bares it all, seemingly teases new music: “If you love me, love all of me”

ABC

It’s all or nothing for Lizzo.

Over the weekend, the “Truth Hurts” singer bared it all while promoting a powerful message about love. Taking to social media, she shared an 11-second video of herself in the buff as she caressed her arm before looking deeply into the camera.

“If you love me… you love all of me. You don’t get to pick and choose,” she captioned the clip. “We should be unconditionally loving of one another, starting with being unconditionally loving to ourselves. Take a moment today and think about the conditions we hold so tightly to that keep us from the freedom of true love. Do you really wanna be so tightly wound?”

“Free yourself in love. You deserve it,” the 33-year-old singer concluded.

In the background of the video, Lizzo sings a cappella, “If you love me, you love all of me / Or none of me at all.”

She later shared a snapshot taken from the same set and simply titled it, “Art.”

Although Lizzo didn’t explicitly state any plans for releasing a song, fans are eagerly awaiting it.

“Release the song lizzo please,” one Instagram user commented, while another raved, “New music Lizzo yess Queen.”

