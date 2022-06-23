Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran and more heading to ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’ next week

ABC

The Late Late Show with James Corden heads to London next week and will be welcoming some major musical guests.

Corden will unleash a special “Carpool Karaoke” segment with the one and only Lizzo. The late-night host told Variety, “Her music is kind of made for that segment…So to be in there with Lizzo, singing along to those songs is quite extraordinary.” He also decreed that her new song “About Damn Time” is “absolutely the sound of the summer.”

Aside from belting out her old and new hits, Corden adds the Grammy winner is “exactly the same person when the cameras are switched on as when you happen to bump into each other.”

Other guests popping up in the show next week include Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran, Alanis Morissette, Sam Smith and President Joe Biden.

This will be the first time in three years Corden has been able to film his show in his native country — and it will also be the last time he takes Late Late across the pond. While the tapings will be bittersweet, Corden assured, “It’s not really tinged with sadness.”

He also teased this will be “a huge undertaking,” which means he might have some other special segments up his sleeve. In the past, Corden’s staged “Crosswalk the Musical” and “Carpool Karaoke” across the pond.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.