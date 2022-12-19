Lizzo covers Stevie Wonder’s ‘Someday at Christmas’ on ‘SNL’

Will Heath/NBC

Lizzo is feeling the holiday spirit!

The “Good As Hell” singer served as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live over the weekend, and treated the audience to a cover of Stevie Wonder‘s 1967 holiday tune “Someday at Christmas.” Her rendition was also released as an Amazon Music Original in November.

For the performance, Lizzo stunned in a festive half gold, half-silver ensemble in front of a beautiful set lined with lit Christmas trees.

“I chose to cover ‘Someday at Christmas’ not just because it’s a classic, but because it’s a reminder to us that almost 60 years later, we are still fighting for peace, compassion, and equality,” she said in a past statement, per Billboard. “A friendly reminder to spread love and kindness this holiday season.”

Lizzo also performed her hit “Break Up Twice” on Saturday’s show, which was hosted by Elvis star Austin Butler.

