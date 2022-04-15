Lizzo drops feel-good anthem “About Damn Time,” announces album release date

Theo Wargo/Getty Image

Lizzo is back!

After teasing fans earlier this week, Lizzo released her new single, “About Damn Time,” and the music video to match on Thursday.

The new track is an upbeat feel-good anthem, something the artist has a penchant for producing, and the video matches the song’s energy as she galivants through the halls of a building in a blue sparkling ensemble and sings of being “way too fine to be this stressed” before ultimately realizing that everything is “gon’ be alright.”

“Turn up the music, turn down the lights /I got a feelin’ I’m gon’ be alright /Okay (Okay), alright /It’s about damn time,” the Grammy-winner sings in the chorus.

In addition to dropping the new song, Lizzo announced on social media that her forthcoming fourth album, Special, is due out July 15. She shared the album’s black and white artwork along with announcement, which is a headshot of the “Truth Hurts” singer from the shoulders up as she looks off into the distance.

Special is available to pre-save/pre-order now, while “About Damn Time” is available to stream now.

