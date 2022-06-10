Lizzo drops new anthem “Grrrls”

Will Heath/NBC

Lizzo dishes all about her best friendships in her new single “Grrrls,” which dropped Friday.

In the new track, the rapper and singer gushes about female friendships and how they have each other’s backs, singing in the pre-chorus, “‘Cause that’s my girl, we codependent / If she with it, then I’m with it.”

“Yeah, we tussle, mind your business,” she continues. “That’s my girl, we CEOs / And dancin’ like a C-E-ho.”

Prior to the release, Lizzo teased the track, twerking in an Instagram video while dressed in lavender set from her shapewear line Yitty.

“Pre save Special to hear the whole song Fridayyyyy,” she geo-tagged the snippet.

“Grrrls” is the second single to be released ahead of Lizzo’s upcoming fourth studio album, Special, which is due out July 15. The first single “About Damn Time” dropped April 14.

