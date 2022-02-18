Lizzo drops official trailer for upcoming ‘Watch Out for the Big Grrrls’ reality series

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

We finally have our first look at Lizzo‘s new Amazon unscripted series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, and it already has fans buzzing with excitement.

The official trailer was unveiled Wednesday and shows Lizzo on the hunt for “the next big thing” — her backup dancers for an upcoming tour. The “Truth Hurts” singer makes it clear she wants to hire “girls that look like me” — meaning big and beautiful — because they “don’t get representation.”

And while the series appears to offer its fair share of heartwarming and uplifting moments — this is Lizzo we’re talking about — that doesn’t mean it’s without drama. It’s a reality competition series after all, and the girls make it apparent just how badly they want to win that once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to join Lizzo’s tour.

Still, this series aims to tackle what it means to be beautiful, promote self-love and “to show the world how we do it…watch out for the big grrrls,” Lizzo says in the trailer.

The series arrives March 25 on Amazon Prime Video.

The Grammy winner first announced her partnership with Amazon in August 2020 and put out a casting call for full-figured dancers and models to join her “dream team of beautifully talented big grrrls.”

