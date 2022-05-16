Lizzo hints her next move might be starring in a Broadway musical

Matt Winkelmeyer/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

Lizzo is manifesting her Broadway dreams. The “Rumors” singer took to TikTok on Sunday to belt out a standout hit from Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Lizzo sang the chorus from “El Tango de Roxanne,” which is a dramatic version of The Police‘s 1978 hit “Roxanne.” The track has since gone viral on TikTok, with users fawning over Broadway star Aaron Tveit‘s phenomenal vocals. It should be noted Tveit won a Tony Award in 2020 for playing the lead, Christian, in the musical.

Lizzo embraced her inner Christian by flexing both her vocal chords and acting chops to put her own spin on the song. She captioned her video “I think I need to be in a musical now. I’ve been on broadway tiktok and I can’t get this song out of my head.”

﻿Moulin Rouge! The Musical ﻿came running once they heard Lizzo covered their breakaway hit and raved in the comment section: “Great work, Bohemian! Now do it up the octave.” Of course, Lizzo responded with a wide-eyed blushing emoji. Musical fans also praised the “About Damn Time” singer’s performance, with many encouraging her to pursue her Broadway dreams.

This isn’t the first time Lizzo mentioned Broadway on her TikTok account. Last week, when instructing people how to properly dance along to her new hit “About Damn Time,” she revealed what she would have given to have been at the Spring Awakening reunion show, which saw the original cast of the Tony-winning phenomenon get together again to perform the songs during a one-night-only event.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.