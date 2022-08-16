Lizzo is more excited about what she’ll wear to the Emmys than she is about winning one

ABC

Lizzo scored her first Emmy nomination thanks to her hit Amazon series Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls — but the singer isn’t focused on winning as much as what she’ll be wearing that night.

The series has been nominated in the Outstanding Competition Program category, but Lizzo hasn’t begun thinking about a possible acceptance speech.

“I don’t plan on things like that,” she told Deadline. “I think I’m more excited about what I’m going to wear.”

Watch Out for the Big Grrrls is facing stiff competition from fellow category nominees The Amazing Race, Nailed It!, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Top Chef and The Voice. Should Lizzo win, she will officially be halfway to EGOT status.

But, that’s not even a blip on the “About Damn Time” singer’s radar. Instead, she’s more focused on making a splash on the red carpet.

“It’s just a big deal to be there. This is going to be my first Emmys, my first Emmys carpet. I want to feel like the belle of the ball,” she insisted. “So, I think I’m more excited about planning my look than a speech.”

What else does Lizzo plan on doing on Emmys night besides cementing herself as a true fashion icon? She cheekily added, “I think I’m just going to drink champagne.”

Find out what Lizzo is wearing and if she takes home the golden statuette when the 74th Emmy Awards air live on Monday, Sept. 12, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. The ceremony will also stream live on Peacock.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.